BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Insider Value Fund Lp Palogic Acquires 67,296 Shares

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 67,296 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92.

BSQR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 82,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.61. BSQUARE Co. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

