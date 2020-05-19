BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $38,390.53 and $32.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.03361158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.