Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $806,428,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.90. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

