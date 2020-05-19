Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 22,342 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $650,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,829 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,789,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,138. The company has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

