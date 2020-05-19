Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,477 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,026.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,164,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 334,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gresham Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 2,450,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,178,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

