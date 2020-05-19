Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.38 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,107 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 596,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 254,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

