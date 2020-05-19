Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 21,806,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.