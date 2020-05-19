Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,208 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $142,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.76. 4,219,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,375,432. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

