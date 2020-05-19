Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,437 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,437 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. 7,745,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

