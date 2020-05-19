Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,153,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.