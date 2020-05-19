Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $101,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,304,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE:CPT opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

