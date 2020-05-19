Capital Advantage Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VOE traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

