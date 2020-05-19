Capital Advantage Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 4.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 566,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,632. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

