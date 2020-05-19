Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 625,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,506,000 after acquiring an additional 237,350 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 618,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,670. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

