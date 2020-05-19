Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,219,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,375,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

