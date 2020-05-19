Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $885.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

