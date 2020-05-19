Capri Holdings Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $101,082,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Capri by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

