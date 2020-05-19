Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta Buys 2,500 Shares

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 679,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $847.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

