Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CSL opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

