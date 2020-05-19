Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

