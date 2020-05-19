Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.84 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 286,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,137. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Viki K. Blinderman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,061.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Goetz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

