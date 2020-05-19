Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-332 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.36-1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

CSV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 286,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

