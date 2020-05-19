Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.92-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.95 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.36-1.42 EPS.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 286,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,137. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 5,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

