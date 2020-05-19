Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Director Buys $621,950.00 in Stock

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 8,335,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,403,741. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

