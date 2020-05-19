CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,563. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

