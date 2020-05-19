CGI (GIB.A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CGI (TSE: GIB.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2020 – CGI was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00.

4/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

4/28/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$116.00 to C$100.00.

4/27/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$111.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$106.00 to C$90.00.

3/23/2020 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$112.00.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$83.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.10. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.