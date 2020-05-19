Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $333.95 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00040403 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Coinbase. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $333.95 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.02072560 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00175590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00105534 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.