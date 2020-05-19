Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.