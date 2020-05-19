China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.08 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 369.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

