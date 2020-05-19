Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3,930.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5,609.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,823,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NEE stock traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $230.50. 1,633,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.