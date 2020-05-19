Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,034 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 143.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 497,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,679,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,752,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -840.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

