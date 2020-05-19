Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $4,566,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 15,654,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

