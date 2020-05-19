Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Cloudflare worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,435,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,426,686 shares of company stock worth $181,782,017.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

