CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

CEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. 192,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CNOOC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

