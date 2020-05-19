CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Up 21.9% in May

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 18,520,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,719,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.