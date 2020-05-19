ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1,333.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,051,599,840 coins and its circulating supply is 12,010,558,013 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

