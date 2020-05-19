Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

