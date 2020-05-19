COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday.

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 388,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,808. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

