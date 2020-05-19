Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Data Storage and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 1 6 7 0 2.43

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $165.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Data Storage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 1.67 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 9.84 $449.90 million $4.38 36.09

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 0.82% 3.56% 0.83% Verisk Analytics 18.23% 34.93% 11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Data Storage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

