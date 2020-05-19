Connable Office Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,146 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

