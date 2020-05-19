Connable Office Inc. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 1.69% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

