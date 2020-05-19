Connable Office Inc. Invests $7.37 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,188. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $125.30 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

