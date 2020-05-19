Connable Office Inc. Sells 49,860 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 11.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 36,150,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,208,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

