Connable Office Inc. Sells 8,938 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 62,027,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,869,164. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

