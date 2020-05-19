Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

