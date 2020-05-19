Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 577,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 138.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after buying an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crane by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,322 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE CR opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

