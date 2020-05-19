Critical Comparison: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) vs. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tredegar has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tredegar and Howmet Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar $972.36 million 0.49 $48.26 million N/A N/A Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.38 $470.00 million $2.11 5.85

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Tredegar.

Dividends

Tredegar pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tredegar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tredegar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tredegar and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar 0.64% 11.07% 5.86% Howmet Aerospace 3.59% 22.09% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Tredegar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Tredegar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tredegar and Howmet Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar 0 0 0 0 N/A Howmet Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Howmet Aerospace has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than Tredegar.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, ForceField PEARL, and Pearl A brands; and specialty film-based components for a range of LED based applications. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

