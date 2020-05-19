CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $149,240.84 and $891.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00500363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00094288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056529 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

