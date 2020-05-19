Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Dana by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

