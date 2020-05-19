Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. 2,441,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

